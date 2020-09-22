American Crime Story Season 3 Starts Filming Next Month
Season three of American Crime Story is due to start filming next month, after production was previously halted due to the ongoing pandemic.
Impeachment: American Crime Story will follow the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, a White House sex scandal involving President Bill Clinton and his then 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky.
The repercussions from the relationship rocked the US government to the core, leading to the investigation and ultimate impeachment of President Clinton. And, of course, leading to his most well-known soundbite, ‘I did not have sexual relations with that woman’.
Impeachment: American Crime Story is ‘on track’ to begin filming from October 13, Deadline reports, with three other Ryan Murphy productions also due to resume filming next month.
The third season will draw from 1999’s non-fiction book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story Of The Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President, written by lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin.
Lewinsky herself will serve as a producer, with the show placing a much-needed emphasis on the women who were affected by the scandal, while Clive Owen will be playing Bill Clinton.
In August 2019, FX Networks and Productions chairman John Landgraf told Deadline:
This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining.
Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency.
The part of Lewinsky will be played by Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), while Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson will portray Linda Tripp, a former civil servant who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s private phone calls.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, American Crime Story, Clinton–Lewinsky Scandal, Monica Lewinsky, President Bill Clinton, Season Three