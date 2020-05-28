American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy Drops Clue At Season 10 Concept

American Horror Story Creator Drops Clue At Season 10 Concept FX

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has once again teased what the theme might be for the show’s upcoming tenth season.

True fans of the FX anthology show will know Murphy likes to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to dropping hints about American Horror Story prior to any new release, so it’s pretty unusual for him to be giving us any clues at this moment in time.

The ‘clue’ comes just a few weeks after Murphy hinted that the theme for season 10 may have to be changed completely as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, although his most recent post on Instagram suggests otherwise.

american horror story 1984 FX

Posting a picture of a beach, lining up with the very first clue he shared in regards to the season’s theme, Murphy captioned the post: ‘American Horror Story. Clue.’ I told you he was a man of few words.

Running along the beach was a stick fence, except part of it had been knocked down – either by the wind or by some unknown force, who knows? We’ll get to that in a minute, I promise.

The ocean can also be seen in the distance, with the sunset still visible but not much else. It’s an eerily calm – almost too calm – scene for the horror series. But, of course, fans had some theories about what it could all mean.

Other than having an ocean theme – which at this point seems pretty likely, as one fan wrote: ‘American Horror Story: H2O??’ – fans thought the downed fence in the new photo could be proof of a storm, perhaps in reference to Hurricane Katrina.

Others pondered whether it could be Jaws-themed, with one person writing: ‘Give us a JAWS moment’ and another simply writing: ‘JAWSJAWSJAWS.’ Another seemingly couldn’t pick just one theory and wrote: ‘JAWS MEETS BAYWATCH MEETS CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON MEETS RISING FROM THE SEA KRAKEN CUTHLU KAIJU MONSTER.’

Elsewhere, some people were more focused on trying to figure out which beach was depicted in the image. Guesses placed it anywhere from the New England coastline to the Jersey Shore, to North Carolina’s Outer Banks – although if it’s Jaws-related I’d expect it to be set in Florida.

Aside from the guesses, all we know about American Horror Story season 10 so far is that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross will all be returning, while newcomer Macaulay Culkin will also be appearing.

There’s no release date set for the new season yet, although a planned release for later this year had to be delayed because of the current health crisis.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to premiere in 2021.