American Horror Story Creator Teases Terrifying Theme For Season 10

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has teased a creepy theme for season 10 with the release of some promo art.

Over the years, we’ve had Murder House, Asylum, Hotel and Freak Show, to name just a few seasons and themes of the beloved horror series.

The latest instalment took fans back in time to 1984, and it seems Murphy is looking to mix things up even further in the new series by taking it off dry land.

Though FX renewed American Horror Story for a tenth season years ago – before season eight and nine had even aired – the storyline surrounding the upcoming episodes remains a mystery.

However, fans can now start to take an educated guess at the theme, as Murphy has shared not one, but two ocean-related posts in the past couple of weeks.

The most recent revelation came in the form of promo art, showing a pair of hands clutching desperately at what looks like vegetation, with a vast expanse of water stretching out behind them.

Alongside the image, Murphy wrote:

Things are beginning to wash up on shore…

The cryptic post has left fans speculating about what the theme could be, with some suggesting mermaids or sirens might be involved in the upcoming season. Others suggested the story may revolve around a shipwreck or some sort of ghost ship, while one dedicated fan came up with an entire pitch for the new episodes.

They wrote:

Cruise ship turned into stranded island ? an island that the government use to do experiments on but abandoned the creatures.

An abandoned island filled with tortured creatures certainly sounds creepy enough for American Horror Story, but unfortunately we’ll have to wait for more details before we find out what’s really in store.

In his other ocean-related post, Murphy was kind enough to let fans know who they can expect to see in the new series with a video of waves crashing onto a beach, over which the cast’s names were revealed.

Season 10 is set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross, as well as Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin.

There’s no release date set for the new season yet, though as the last three seasons have all premiered in September, it’s likely the tenth instalment will be no different.

Until then, hopefully Murphy will keep the revelations coming!