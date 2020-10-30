American Horror Story Murder House Owner Claims It Is 'Really Haunted' 20th Century Television

The owners of the iconic mansion from American Horror Story: Murder House have claimed the home is actually haunted, and are inviting you to take a peek.

Rosenheim Mansion, which is owned by Angela Oakenfold and her husband Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, will be opening its physical and virtual doors to horror fans this Halloween weekend, with some even getting the chance to sleep in the haunted basement.

The couple bought the LA-based property in 2015, a few years after it became synonymous with the infamous ‘Murder House’. They didn’t know anything about American Horror Story at the time of purchase, and – in 2018 – ended up actually suing both the former owner and their realtor.

Wikimedia Commons

However, in the years since, Oakenfold and Schwarz have come to embrace the notoriety of their home, and appear quite happy to chat about the creepy real-life goings-on in a livestream event. The livestream began on the evening of Thursday, October 29, and will continue throughout the spookiest weekend of the year, allowing fans to explore the mansion from the safety of their own homes.

As reported by TooFab, Oakenfold opened up about a variety of eerie goings-on, including ‘loud banging’ in the next room during the family’s first night in the house.

One worker who had been setting up utilities in their basement refused to continue working there after he felt something touch him on the arm. Some visitors have heard a young girl ‘crying in grief’, while others have reported seeing a ghostly butler on the staircase.

Murder House 20th Century Television

According to Oakenfold, she is aware that an exorcism was performed at the house and that it ‘didn’t work’. She also knows that a Satanic ritual took place in the yard.

Because of these strange apparitions – which Oakenfold claims have led some visitors to flee – the family understandably do not reside in the house full-time.

Oakenfold said:

I just had twins and we’ve got a three-year-old. When my toddler was looking up at things and babbling away and talking to things that were invisible, I was like, maybe this isn’t the best environment for babies. We’re not here full-time, but we love it here, this is our dream home, it still is, even with the ghosts and people breaking in trying to get into the house.

American Horror Story 20th Century Television

Despite the disquieting nature of the unexplained happenings, Oakenfold doesn’t feel like the spirit inside the house is malevolent or intent on hurting them.

She has revealed that the family have felt a ‘nun energy’, with the house having previously been used as a Catholic convent. Unfortunately, as someone who is too petrified to sit through a single scene of The Nun, this does not bring me much comfort.

You can catch up with the livestream for yourself here.