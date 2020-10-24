American Horror Story Murder House To Open To The Public For First Time

20th Century Television

Fans of American Horror Story will finally get the chance to visit the iconic Murder House that’s featured in season one of the show.

AHS has been running for nine seasons, with a tenth on the way, so, a decade later, it seem fitting that viewers can reacquaint themselves with the aptly named Murder House (which is also the title for its debut season), during a special Halloween weekend of horror.

Sadly, there’s a catch, because fans won’t physically be allowed into the house – it is, after all, 2020 – thanks to pandemic restrictions, but it will offer viewers a virtual experience instead.

Take a look below:

In what’s described as a ‘paranormal Halloween weekend live stream’ event, the spooky three-day weekend will see the infamous home packed with a variety of real-life personalities and experts.

From the house’s owners Dr Ernst von Schwarz and his wife Angela Oakenfold, to psychic and white witch Patti Negri, the weekend will also feature vampire expert Michelle Belanger, Halloween expert and historian Lisa Morton, tarot expert Sasha Graham, and real-life exorcist Bishop James Long.

Anyone wanting a peek at the legendary house will have to fork over $25 for an e-ticket, which grants 24-hour access to the building over the entire three days. Fifteen cameras will be set up throughout the house and will livestream every moment, so virtual access means you can tune in at any given moment to see what spooky antics are happening.

What’s more, the seasonal event isn’t merely to entertain the thirsty AHS masses, it’s also giving part of the profits to Baby2Baby, a charity that provides essential items to underprivileged children from the ages of 0-12, across a number of impoverished areas of the United States.

In case this weekend doesn’t quench your AHS fix, you’ll be glad to hear season 10 has officially begun filming, with Macaulay Culkin joining the cast.

Tickets for the event can be bought here, at themurderhouse.com.