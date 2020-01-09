American Horror Story Renewed For Three More Seasons

[Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.

AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.