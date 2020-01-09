American Horror Story Renewed For Three More Seasons
American Horror Story, the award-winning, grim anthology series from FX, has been renewed for another three seasons’ worth of scares.
Season nine of the hit show tied up at the end of 2019 with 1984, heavily inspired by classic slasher movies like Halloween and Friday the 13th.
However, AHS won’t be leaving our screens anytime soon – there’ll be another three seasons of (hopefully) wicked and depraved delights for horror fans to stick their teeth into.
John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the show’s continuation on Wednesday, January 8, during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association.
Landgraf said, as per Deadline:
[Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.
AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.
The show’s 10th season is due to air later this year and its theme has yet to be officially declared. Each season takes on a very different, no-less wacky story. In order, the titles of the seasons are: Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.
Throughout its run, American Horror Story has boasted a dazzling ensemble, from Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Lady Gaga to Evan Peters and Zachary Quinto, as well as a number of awards: it’s swooped 16 Emmys, as well as attaining 95 nominations.
While no official details have been revealed about the 10th season’s story or cast, Murphy did hint towards the return of some classic characters.
The showrunner told ET last year: ‘The witches will be back,’ in reference to American Horror Story‘s third season, Coven, which featured Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, and Gabourey Sidibe. ‘We have something really fun planned,’ Murphy added.
American Horror Story is due to air on FX in September this year.
Topics: Film and TV, American Horror Story, Evan Peters, FX, horror, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson