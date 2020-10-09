American Horror Story Season 10 Is Finally Starting Filming FX/PA Images

American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock has revealed that filming for season 10 is about to begin.

Like many shows, the AHS team has been forced to delay filming for the next instalment of the wacky horror series as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

When asked how it felt knowing he would be working alongside Macaulay Culkin in the forthcoming season, Wittrock said it’s ‘fun when there’s someone like that’.

American Horror Story Season 10 Is Finally Starting Filming 20th Television

‘When Gaga was on Horror Story, it’s like this whole other universe that’s entered into this universe that’s already there and it shakes it all up, in a really fun way, and opens everyone’s minds to a whole new possibility,’ he told Collider.

‘I’m really curious to work with him. I think it’s such an interesting choice and a cool person to welcome into the fold of this crazy family, in general.’

Wittrock, who recently starred alongside Sarah Paulson in Netflix’s Ratched, with AHS creator Ryan Murphy, said he’s ready to get back to work after some time off due to the pandemic.

‘I’m just ready to work again, to be honest with you. It’s been a lot of months,’ he said.

American Horror Story Season 10 Is Finally Starting Filming 20th Television

‘We were supposed to start shooting it back in March, and so all this time it’s been, “When are we gonna start?” Now, it looks like we’re gonna be starting at some point relatively soon.’

In the meantime, Wittrock has been studying hard, getting to know his new character on the anthology show, which no doubt made the delay in filming even more frustrating.

‘I’m honestly trying to forget it because I’ll get too obsessed, sitting in my garage doing nothing. I try to forget it exists until I know for sure when we’re starting and what’s going on,’ he explained.

Just last month Netflix released Ratched, which serves as an origin story of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The series has been renewed for a second season.

American Horror Story Season 10 Is Finally Starting Filming Netflix

Of course, Wittrock is no stranger to working alongside Paulson and he says that exploring the relationship between his character and Paulson’s was ‘a dream’.

‘She is such a worthwhile foe. You really wanna be prepared when you’re going to work with Sarah because you know that she’s going to be the most prepared person in the room,’ he explained.

‘There’s also such a sense that she’s really ready to take anything that you give her and spit it right back at you.’

Although there’s currently no release date for AHS season 10, it sounds like the wheels are finally in motion. In the meantime, you can stream season one of Ratched on Netflix now.

