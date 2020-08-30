American Horror Story Season 10 Will Start Filming In October Fox

American Horror Story’s tenth season is set to start filming in October after its creator said season 10 was ‘weather dependent’.

Ryan Murphy confirmed the news on Instagram, keeping the show’s fans in the loop with the upcoming production of the tenth season, set to coincide with Halloween.

Following season nine’s September 2019 release, American Horror Story fans will be eager for the next season to drop. Though with production set to start in little more than a month, it won’t be on our screens until sometime next year.

American Horror Story FX

While sharing a photograph of a set of pointy teeth, Murphy wrote on Instagram yesterday, August 29:

Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue.

Season 10 will see the return of fan-favourites such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates.

As for the clue Murphy refers to, some fans were quick to jump to vampires, others suggested cannibals, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more clues along the way.

The theme for the upcoming season is currently unknown, with Murphy hinting that his initial plan had to be changed because of the ongoing health crisis halting the show’s production. Murphy had reportedly wanted to start filming during the warmer months.

Speaking to The Wrap in May this year, he said:

Well I don’t know [the theme] because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show.

Luckily we don’t have to wait until 2021 for filming to start, so hopefully we’ll see new AHS episodes sooner rather than later.

