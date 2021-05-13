American Pie Star Jason Biggs Makes Us All Feel Very Old On His 43rd Birthday With Raunchy Tweet

Universal Pictures/PA

Star of American Pie, Jason Biggs, has reminded everyone how old they are as he celebrates his forty-third birthday.

It may only seem like yesterday when the cast of American Pie toasted ‘to the next step’. However, it has been many steps since then and Jason Biggs has reminded us all that we are now old. Biggs, who played the lead role of Jim Levinstein in the first three American Pie films, had a short birthday message that elicited a large response.

Advert 10

In a tweet, the actor let everyone know that the guy who had sex with a pie in the infamous scene is now 43. Safe to say, many people are now reflecting on the cruel mistress that is time.

Fortunately, there are plenty of people who are positively facing their own mortality and discussing the original film. The comments on the tweet are largely nostalgic reflections on the successful franchise.

Others noted that they were approaching the same age. In fact, actor Jason Long responded ‘Happy birthday!!! I’ll be joining you in a couple days (as in: “I’ll be 43 too” not “I’ll join you in f***ing a pie” – but it’s not off the table!).’ On the back of this comment, many are probably now getting over the fact that even the cheerleader from Dodgeball is over forty.

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

It seems that American Pie still has a place in people’s hearts, and some will wonder if we’ll be treated to an American Pie: Midlife Crisis in the coming years, just don’t expect any more pie scenes…