American Pie’s Tara Reid Says Fifth Film Is In The Works

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Apr 2021 11:27
American Pie's Tara Reid Says Fifth Film Is In The WorksUniversal Pictures

Tara Reid, one of the original stars of the American Pie franchise, says a fifth film is in development. 

It all kicked off back in 1999 with American Pie, following the plight of Jim, Paul, Kevin and Oz as they try to lose their virginity on prom night. It led to three sequels: American Pie 2, American Pie: The Wedding and nine years later, American Pie: Reunion.

While there’s been a slew of spin-offs in-between and thereafter, it’s been nearly nine years since we’ve caught up with the class of ’99. However, fans may not have to wait much longer.

Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: ‘It might happen… okay, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together. There is a script out there. I’ll put it that way.’

Reid, who played Vicky, said the script is ‘one of the best ones’ of the series, urging it ‘will happen, I just don’t know when.’

Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures

As for the cast as a whole, Reid says they all keep in contact even after all this time. ‘We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that,’ the Sharknado star added.

As per MovieWeb, Reid earlier said a fifth film was on the cards, saying: ‘American Pie is American Pie. Movies were a part of American culture, it’s a classic. It is known all over the world. I’m very excited.’

