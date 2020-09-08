An All-Day Every-Day Christmas Movie Channel Is About To Launch

TV Channel That Only Plays Christmas Movies All Day Launches This Month New Line Cinema/Universal Pictures

A channel that plays Christmas movies all day, every day is about to launch, and will act as a pleasant reminder that we’re one step closer to the new year everyone’s been so desperately waiting for.

With the mornings getting darker, the sunshine becoming even less frequent and the leaves beginning to turn, there’s no denying that we’re well and truly on the way to autumn.

Though the weather might not be something to look forward to, we can finally look ahead to an occasion that will never fail to provoke excitement: Christmas.

Some people refuse to get excited until late November, or even early December, but if there’s a year when Christmas cheer should come early, it’s this one.

Thankfully, Sony Movies Christmas has got us covered, because on September 24 the channel will begin streaming festive films including classics, new premieres and ‘indulgent treats’ to get us in the holiday mood. The channel will be live until January, bringing 2020 to a close with the feelings of joy and wonder we’ve been waiting for.

Films on the schedule include exclusive UK premieres such as A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin, as well as new free-to-air movies like A Christmas Eve Miracle, Christmas Cruise, Lucky Christmas, The Christmas Contract, and Magic Stocking.

Sony Movies Christmas will also host themed weekends such as Christmas Comedies, Naughty vs. Nice, Wicked Christmas and Singing for Christmas, meaning there’ll be no shortage of things to watch as you wrap presents, decorate the tree and scoff down some mince pies. Bring it on!

Sony Movies Christmas will be available all day, every day on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.