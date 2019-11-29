An Artist Has Designed Baby Jabba And He’s A Lot Creepier Than Yoda

Disney+/Saby Menyhei/ArtStation

With the success of Baby Yoda, it will be a surprise to absolutely no-one that people are already jumping on the bandwagon in a bid to come up with the cutest reimagined version of some of the galaxy’s most powerful characters.

Enter: Baby Jabba, an altogether more creepy little guy than his fellow Star Wars character, and who has been brought to life by a digital artist to provide some much needed competition for the adorable little green fella.

That’s right folks, Jabba the Hutt has been de-aged into a fresh-faced, bushy-eyed creature who actually looks hopeful for what the future holds. In other words, there’s no sign of his signature scowl or gangster ways.

The slug-like alien has been reduced to a shell of his former self, with artist Saby Menyhei working up a digital design of the baby version in his spare time.

Although he looks innocent enough, the artist has provided a hint at what is to come later on in his life; holding a miniature Princess Leia action figure in his grubby hands, Menyhei teases the uncomfortable hostage situation in which she would be involved later in Jabba’s life.

The picture of Baby Jabba was posted to the artist’s ArtStation page, with many online saying he’s giving Baby Yoda a run for its money as the cutest thing ever.

Check him out here:

Personally, I still think little Yoda has a slight edge on him, but then again it was always going to be a difficult task making Jabba the Hutt look even slightly adorable.

Baby Yoda, on the other hand, has taken the world by storm thanks to his appearance on The Mandalorian. Ever since the launch of Disney+ earlier this month, viewers have been left enchanted by the little character.

So much so the show’s creator delayed the release of Baby Yoda merchandise until after the first episode, as they wanted to keep the character under wraps for as long as possible.

Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight:

I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogues and things like that. So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.

Baby Yoda, who is actually called The Child, was revealed at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian, which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The character isn’t actually a younger version of Yoda, but is simply the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda, and looks a lot like you’d expect a baby version of him to look like.

Basically, he’s absolutely adorable but the real question is: who’s cuter? Baby Yoda or Baby Jabba?

