Andre Braugher Hopes Brooklyn Nine-Nine Will Tell Grittier Stories In New Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher has expressed hope that the beloved cop comedy will succeed in telling ‘grittier stories’ in the new season.

The eighth season of the New York-based sitcom is set to be released in 2021, though the new episodes come with a stronger sense of responsibility when it comes to the representation of police officers.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality, Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg announced the writers and cast were ‘taking a step back’ to better evaluate how the show could move forward in line with the real world.

Braugher, who plays Captain Raymond Holt in the series, recently told Variety he has ‘no idea’ what the new season will look like because ‘everything’s changed’ as part of the creators’ efforts to address ongoing issues.

He admitted that he didn’t know whether a comedy show would be able to ‘sustain’ the topics they wanted to cover, but said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is made up of a ‘staff, a cast and a crew that’s willing to take it on and give it [their] best’.

The actor said:

It could be a really groundbreaking season that we’re all going to be very, very proud of, or we’re going to fall flat on our face… I think we have a damn good chance to tell the kinds of stories that heretofore have only been seen on grittier shows.

The sitcom has previously tackled issues of racism and injustice in the police force, most notably in the episode Moo-Moo, when Terry Crews’ character is nearly arrested after another cop stops him because he’s Black.

Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said it took the creators ‘many seasons’ before they felt they had the right approach for the Moo-Moo storyline, aiming to find one that was ‘both respectful of the issue but also consistent with the tone of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Igbokwe said the creators will no doubt give the issues the ‘same thought and consideration’ in the new season.

Writer and producer Dan Goor has confirmed writers are working on a storyline about police brutality for the upcoming episodes; a topic the team want to make sure they ‘get right’.

Braugher said the series has to ‘commit itself to telling the story of how these things happen and what’s possible to deal with them.’

He continued:

I don’t have any easy answers, nor do I have a window into the mind bank of this writing staff. Can you tell the same story? Can anyone in America maintain any kind of innocence about what police departments are capable of?

Production on season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was brought to a halt earlier this year following the coronavirus outbreak, and the cast and crew are yet to restart work on the series.

