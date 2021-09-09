Andrew Garfield Addresses Rumours On Whether He’s In Spider-Man: No Way Back
Andrew Garfield has commented on the fresh rumours that he will be featuring in Spider-Man: No Way Back.
Garfield departed from the Spider-Man franchise in 2014, but seven years later, people are hoping he’s making a return.
Since stepping down at the iconic webslinger, Marvel has acquired the rights to the movies and passed the baton on to Tom Holland.
Holland has so far featured in three Spider-Man movies, along with a handful of other Marvel films including Avengers: End Game.
A fourth Holland Spider-Man movie has long been in the works, and Marvel fans are convinced that both Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-Man for Sony, and Garfield are making a return.
However, while Garfield agrees that it would have been ‘cool’ if all three actors could have teamed up together in the film, he dismissed the rumours that he’s in No Way Back.
The 38-year-old told Variety:
I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f*cking cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.
But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening.
‘No matter what I say, I’m f*cked,’ he continued. ‘It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.’
Garfield has previously debunked rumours that he’s in No Way Back, and insisted that he ‘didn’t get a call’ to be in the movie.
I guess we won’t really know if Garfield’s in it or not until the film’s release on December 17…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Andrew Garfield, Marvel, Spider-Man, Tom Holland