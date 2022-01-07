Andrew Garfield Confirms He Would Return As Spider-Man

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though you really should have seen it by now.

There’s little point trying to hide it any longer, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield impressed audiences with his not-so-surprising appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield, along with the original big screen Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, appear in the movie to help Tom Holland’s MCU Peter Parker battle a plethora of villains from across the multiverse.

Fans had been hoping that Garfield and Maguire would have an appearance in the movie, and they weren’t disappointed when they got to see the old Spideys make a comeback.

Now there are demands for Marvel to give the pair their own individual movies and continue the solo runs that came to an end for Maguire in 2007 and Garfield in 2014.

Asked by Variety about the chances of having another go at playing Spider-Man, Garfield said he was glad of the chance to return and get some closure, but he would also be ‘definitely open to something if it felt right’.

He said: ‘I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing.

‘I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me.

When asked if he’d be up for returning again, Garfield said: ‘I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.’

Although there are currently no plans in place to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3, that hasn’t stopped fans from calling on Marvel and Sony to give Garfield another shot at playing Peter Parker based on his performance in No Way Home.

ScreenRant points out that the favourable fan reaction to seeing Garfield make a return is based around the actor himself, and that his two Spider-Man movies drew ‘mixed responses’ when they were released.

Considering the renewed interest in Garfield’s Spider-Man, it’s not impossible that discussions will take place over finding a way for him to make another appearance, whether that be as part of the MCU or in his own standalone movie.