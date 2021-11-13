Andrew Garfield Needed ‘No Convincing’ To Run Naked Down Hollywood Boulevard
For most of us, finding yourself naked in the middle of a crowded road sounds like the start of a waking nightmare, but for Andrew Garfield it’s all in a day’s work.
In fact, the actor did just that while filming for his latest movie, Mainstream, which required him to run down Hollywood Boulevard wearing nothing but a strap-on penis.
But rather than shy away from the embarrassing scenario, Garfield was reportedly keen to jump right in, with director Gia Coppola revealing the Brit took ‘no convincing’ to carry out the shocking stunt.
‘I was the one that was really nervous and scared,’ she told Metro. ‘I was trying to find ways to make it more tame and put it on a quiet street, but I was like, ‘It’s not gonna serve the scene, it needs to be outrageous.”
She continued:
I was like, ‘Would you do it on Hollywood Boulevard?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, and I think I should have a strap-on. [Then] I was like, ‘Okay, we’ll do it in one take,’ we did it and he was like ‘No, let’s do it again!’
I think he felt very liberated to do something like that.
Even more incredibly, as the final footage shows, when confronted with a naked Andrew Garfield in the literal flesh, the hoards of tourists on Hollywood Boulevard barely batted an eyelid.
‘There was not as big of a reaction as I thought. I think there were some tweets like, ‘Oh, your average day on the way to work and Andrew Garfield is running naked’,’ Coppola said. ‘But that’s what I love about Hollywood Boulevard, it’s a bit similar to Las Vegas where you can kind of be as weird as you want and no one seems to notice because everyone is in their own bizarre part of themselves.’
Mainstream is a satire of YouTube celebrity culture, starring Garfield as a man who becomes an overnight social media star with the help of aspiring filmmaker Franke – played by Maya Hawke.
