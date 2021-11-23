Andrew Garfield Praised For His Emotional Message About Grief After His Mum’s Death
Andrew Garfield has been touching hearts with his ‘gorgeous outlook on grief’ after opening up about his mother’s death during a recent talk show appearance.
In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Garfield was asked about his mother’s passing, and briefly became emotional, before telling the host ‘I love talking about it, so if I cry it’s only a beautiful thing.’
He continued:
This is all the unexpressed love – the grief that will remain with us until we pass – because we never get enough time with each other. No matter if someone lives to 60, 15 or 99.
So I hope this grief stays with me, because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her, and I told her every day. We all told her, she was the best of us.
The actor went on to explain that his latest film, Tick, Tick… Boom!, in which he plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson, helped him process his own grief for his mother.
‘I was able to step into this in a way where I could honour this incredible life of Jonathan Larson, who was taken far too soon, he died at the age of 35 on the night of the first preview of Rent,’ he explained. ‘This film is to do with that, it’s to do with this ticking clock that we all have, we all know somewhere deep down that life is sacred, life is short, and we’d better just be here as much as possible with each other.’
‘For me, I got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song, while simultaneously singing for my mother, and her unfinished song… I used it as a way to heal, as a way to sew up the wounds.’
Garfield’s perspective on grief struck a chord with viewers, with many taking to social media to praise his words.
‘Another reason why Colbert is the best. Hats off to Andrew Garfield for being so beautifully vulnerable,’ one person tweeted. ”Grief is unexpressed love’ is an absolutely gorgeous sentence and I cherish it,’ another wrote.
‘Thank you for sharing this interview. I’ve struggled to explain grief, this unwanted visitor. And Andrew’s explanation is perfect, it’s all about love & heart & hope,’ a third person tweeted.
Tick, Tick… Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is available now on Netflix.
Topics: Film and TV, Andrew Garfield, grief