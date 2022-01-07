unilad
Andrew Garfield Reveals He And Tobey Maguire Secretly Snuck Into Spider-Man’s Opening Night

by : Joe Harker on : 07 Jan 2022 16:13

Warning: contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield Reveals He And Tobey Maguire Secretly Snuck Into Spider-Man's Opening NightAlamy/Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and Tobey Maguire snuck into a cinema on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening night.

In the run-up to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield and Maguire had to spend months deflecting questions over whether they would be in the movie.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe having teased forays into the multiverse before, and trailers for the film showing iconic villains from previous Spider-Man movies, rumours that their corresponding Peter Parkers would show up to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man spread like wildfire.

Andrew Garfield (Alamy)Alamy

In the end, it turned out that all the fan speculation had been right, as audiences got to see Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles as the famous superhero.

According to Newsweek, the reveals of Maguire and Garfield were so exciting that in some screenings the audience broke out in cheers and applause when they appeared on the screen.

Spider-Man Tobey MaguireSony Pictures

Sitting among those first audiences to see Spider-Man: No Way Home were Maguire and Garfield themselves, as the latter admitted to ET in a recent interview.

He said:

I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask.

In fact, I was also with Tobey – me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.

‘And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience,’ he added.

Andrew Garfield (Alamy)Alamy

Fans will also be happy to know that the trio of Spider-Men get along well in real life too, as according to the Metro they have a ‘close bond’ and enjoyed working together.

It may not even be the last we see of Maguire and Garfield as Spider-Man, as fans are calling for the development of Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Speaking about the possibility of making a comeback as the webslinger, Garfield said he was ‘definitely open to something if it felt right’.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is expected to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU, even though the actor has talked about looking forward to taking a break from acting in the near future.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.

Topics: Film and TV, Andrew Garfield, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, tobey maguire, Tom Holland

