Andrew Garfield Reveals He And Tobey Maguire Secretly Snuck Into Spider-Man’s Opening Night
Warning: contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home
Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and Tobey Maguire snuck into a cinema on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening night.
In the run-up to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield and Maguire had to spend months deflecting questions over whether they would be in the movie.
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe having teased forays into the multiverse before, and trailers for the film showing iconic villains from previous Spider-Man movies, rumours that their corresponding Peter Parkers would show up to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man spread like wildfire.
In the end, it turned out that all the fan speculation had been right, as audiences got to see Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles as the famous superhero.
According to Newsweek, the reveals of Maguire and Garfield were so exciting that in some screenings the audience broke out in cheers and applause when they appeared on the screen.
Sitting among those first audiences to see Spider-Man: No Way Home were Maguire and Garfield themselves, as the latter admitted to ET in a recent interview.
He said:
I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask.
In fact, I was also with Tobey – me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.
‘And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience,’ he added.
Fans will also be happy to know that the trio of Spider-Men get along well in real life too, as according to the Metro they have a ‘close bond’ and enjoyed working together.
It may not even be the last we see of Maguire and Garfield as Spider-Man, as fans are calling for the development of Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3.
Speaking about the possibility of making a comeback as the webslinger, Garfield said he was ‘definitely open to something if it felt right’.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is expected to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU, even though the actor has talked about looking forward to taking a break from acting in the near future.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Andrew Garfield, Now, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home, tobey maguire, Tom Holland
CreditsNewsweek and 4 others
Newsweek
'Spider-Man' Fans Are Losing Their Minds Watching 'No Way Home' in Movie Theaters
ET
Andrew Garfield Talks Sneaking Into 'Spider-Man' Screenings With Tobey Maguire (Exclusive)
Metro
Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire snuck into opening night Spider-Man: No Way Home screening together
UNILAD
UNILAD
Tom Holland Opens Up On Why He’s Taking A Career Break From Acting