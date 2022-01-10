Andrew Garfield Says Lying About Spider-Man Was ‘Stressful’ But ‘Very Fun’

Alamy/Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield has revealed that lying about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home was ‘stressful’, but also ‘weirdly enjoyable’.

While his two ‘brothers’ didn’t have to withstand too much in the way of interrogation, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star had to fend off prying journalists and fans ever since we got a whiff of a live-action multiverse. Fortunately, the weight has now been lifted off his shoulders.

Sony Pictures

Garfield has been speaking rather openly about his experience playing Spider-Man again; for example, he confirmed he would return for another film ‘if it felt right’.

In a new interview with The Wrap, the 38-year-old discussed having to continually lie about his appearance in the film, with every denial spawning a fresh headline and ensuring the cycle of interviewing abuse would continue. ‘It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable,’ he said.

‘It was like this massive game of Werewolf [where people have to hide their true identity] that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying’. I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.’

He continued: ‘Like anyone who’s played the game Werewolf knows, if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you. You’re gonna have to lie to your friends’ faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game. But it was thrilling, actually.

‘I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?’

‘I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want,’ he said.

Garfield’s instincts were correct: the world has been losing their minds at No Way Home over and over again. At the time of writing, its worldwide box office gross stands at more than $1.5 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.