unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Andrew Lloyd-Webber Streaming His Hit Musicals For Free This Weekend

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Apr 2020 14:11

Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals School of Rock and CatsAndrew Lloyd Webber Musicals School of Rock and CatsPA Images
Advert

You may not be able to wander the streets, but you can venture through the screen to the Heaviside Layer where right now you can stream Andrew Lloyd Webber’s shows for free. 

It comes with the launch of the maestro’s new YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On, where musical-nuts will be able to experience the joy of the theatre from the comfort of their homes.

Advert

The initiative starts today, with his production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat – starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins – available from 7pm for 48 hours.

Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour DreamcoatJoseph and his Amazing Technicolour DreamcoatPolyGram Video

In a short video announcing the channel, Webber said: ‘Universal have come up with the idea of a whole series now called The Shows Must Go On, which is about musicals going from stage to screen.’

It comes shortly after the National Theatre’s decision to stream its plays for free on YouTube, as well as BroadwayHD’s free trial promotion. Next week on Good Friday, April 10, the 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar – starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles – will be available to view.

Jesus Christ SuperstarJesus Christ SuperstarUniversal Pictures

By Jeeves, Webber’s most critically-panned musical, will also be added to the channel at a later date. ‘Sometime buried in the schedule, later on, the most important one, my disaster musical By Jeeves and I’m very very fond of it,’ he added.

While no other specific musicals have been confirmed, one would expect to see the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, School of Rock and, if you have a disregard for your own sanity, Cats. Let the memory of the theatre live again.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats, Musicals, School of Rock, theatre

Credits

The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

  1. The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

    The Shows Must Go On

 