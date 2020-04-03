Andrew Lloyd-Webber Streaming His Hit Musicals For Free This Weekend

Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals School of Rock and Cats PA Images

You may not be able to wander the streets, but you can venture through the screen to the Heaviside Layer where right now you can stream Andrew Lloyd Webber’s shows for free.

It comes with the launch of the maestro’s new YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On, where musical-nuts will be able to experience the joy of the theatre from the comfort of their homes.

The initiative starts today, with his production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat – starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins – available from 7pm for 48 hours.

Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat PolyGram Video

In a short video announcing the channel, Webber said: ‘Universal have come up with the idea of a whole series now called The Shows Must Go On, which is about musicals going from stage to screen.’

It comes shortly after the National Theatre’s decision to stream its plays for free on YouTube, as well as BroadwayHD’s free trial promotion. Next week on Good Friday, April 10, the 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar – starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles – will be available to view.

Jesus Christ Superstar Universal Pictures

By Jeeves, Webber’s most critically-panned musical, will also be added to the channel at a later date. ‘Sometime buried in the schedule, later on, the most important one, my disaster musical By Jeeves and I’m very very fond of it,’ he added.

While no other specific musicals have been confirmed, one would expect to see the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, School of Rock and, if you have a disregard for your own sanity, Cats. Let the memory of the theatre live again.