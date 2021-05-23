Andy Samberg Spider-Man Still Makes So Much Sense After 11 Years

NBC/venomhology/Instagram

We’re still six months out from Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting our screens, but the movie is already shaping up to be a classic, with characters from past reboots of the franchise set to venture into the Spider-Verse.

While Marvel has denied Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be stepping back into the role, there’s one potential Peter Parker that fans would love to make a surprise appearance: Andy Samberg.

OK, hear us out. The idea of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star playing a high-school superhero might sound a bit far-fetched, but a Marvel fan on Instagram recently posted a fan-art showing what Samberg might look like as Peter B. Parker – the older, slightly worse-for-wear Spider-Man voiced by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

‘If there’s anyone who can pull off a Peter B. Parker type in live action, it’s this guy,’ @venomhology wrote. And lot of people found themselves thinking the same thing.

It might seem like a wild bit of fan casting, but the thing is, Andy Samberg has actually played Spider-Man before.

Back in 2010, the comedian donned the Spidey suit for an appearance on SNL‘s Weekend Update segment, where he hung upside down for the entire sketch while joking about the incredibly unpopular Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark.

He then reprised the role in 2013 when Emma Stone – who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man – hosted the show.

A decade later and fans are wondering whether those appearances could technically qualify Samberg as being part of the actual Spider-Verse.

One person took the joke even further on Twitter, posting ‘BREAKING NEWS: Andy Samberg is rumored to be reprising his role of Spider-Man in the upcoming film “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” releasing December 17, 2021.’

Clearly, it’s something the fans want to see, and with Spider-Man: No Way Home not to be released until December, there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to make those dreams come true.