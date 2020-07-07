Andy Samberg 'Taking Step Back' From Brooklyn Nine-Nine To Figure Out Its Future NBC Universal Television

Andy Samberg has revealed he and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine crew are taking a step back to reevaluate how to produce the show from now on.

Following George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests against police brutality, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team has been forced to reconsider whether it’s even possible to create a comedy about police during a time of such social unrest.

In a recent interview, Samberg said: ‘We’re taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward, as well as the cast.’

brooklyn 99 NBC

‘We’re all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about,’ Samberg told People.

The actor, who plays Detective Jake Peralta, added:

I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.

It has been more than a month since Floyd was killed at the hands of the police, and protests have been going on all over the US and cities across the world, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Samberg’s comments come after his co-star Terry Crews revealed they had binned off several episodes from the forthcoming season eight, amid the protests.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Scraps All Season 8 Episodes Over Black Lives Matter Protests PA Images

‘We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible,’ he told Access Daily.

‘Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. This is an opportunity right now for us all to united and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together.’

The team have all been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, with Goor revealing they had made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Bund Network, which provides bail and bond funds across the states.

He tweeted:

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #BlackLivesMatter.

The Black Lives Matter movement continues to shine a light on what we can all do to combat systemic racism.