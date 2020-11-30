Andy Samberg Thinks People Moaning About Oscars Diversity Should 'F*ck Off' PA/NBC

Andy Samberg says anyone who takes issue with further diversity at the Oscars should ‘f*ck off’.

Earlier in September, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled new representation and inclusion standards for films nominated in the Best Picture category, set to be put in place for the 96th ceremony in 2024.

As is the case with any push for diversity, some critics online decried it as ‘woke’ behaviour and spouted the usual complaints. Samberg has no time for such moaning.

Palm Springs Hulu

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star recently appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast to discuss his new film Palm Springs, alongside co-star Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother).

Commenting on the new rules, Samberg said: ‘The parameters if you look at them closely…you can have the whitest cast in the history of cinema and still very easily meet them by just doing a few key roles behind the camera. People who have problems with it can f*ck off.’

The Academy’s criteria, as Samberg pointed out, isn’t actually that strict at all, with previous winners like Green Book still eligible.

Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Currie, winners of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for 'Green Book,' PA Images

With regards to ‘on-screen representation, themes and narratives’, a film must only meet one of the following conditions: at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; at least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two underrepresented groups; the main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group(s).

For the latter two conditions, these are the groups applicable for reaching diversity: women; racial or ethnic group; LGBTQ+; and people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Bong Joon Ho PA Images

Despite how distinctly relaxed these standards are, there have been criticisms. Cheers actress and longtime Academy member Kirstie Alley wrote: ‘The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies. The new RULES to qualify for Best Picture are dictatorial… anti-artist… Hollywood you’re swinging so far left you’re bumping into your own ass.’

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in an earlier statement: ‘The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them.’

They added: ‘The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.’

It should be noted that it’s only Best Picture being held to these requirements, while all other categories will retain their current conditions.