unilad
Advert

Andy Serkis Addresses Venom Spider-Man Crossover After Incredible Let There Be Carnage Reaction

by : Rhiannon Ingle on : 15 Sep 2021 09:57
Andy Serkis Addresses Venom Spider-Man Crossover After Incredible Let There Be Carnage ReactionSony Pictures Releasing

The director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis, has spoken out about a possible confrontation between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the symbiote.

While Sony Pictures technically owns the rights to Spider-Man and works by essentially renting him out to Marvel Studios, the web-slinger has yet to pop up in the shared Marvel movie universe. But is that all about to change?

Advert

Serkis, who has now taken over the Venom franchise, was asked by IGN about the possible appearance of Spider-Man in the series, and he’s finally shed some light on the speculation.

Venom (Sony Pictures Releasing)Sony Pictures Releasing

When asked about the two characters’ potential meeting, Serkis told the outlet: ‘Everyone wants to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man, personally, it’s not going to happen. I’m kidding. It’s going to happen, the question is when. We don’t want to rush it.’

Despite receiving a very mixed set of reviews from critics and audiences alike, Venom performed well at the box office back in 2018. This year will introduce the characters of Carnage and Shriek as we see the story progress.

Advert

While the confrontation between the two characters has not yet happened, Sony has previously dabbled in the layered multiverse with the box-office smash Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, leaving lots of possible avenues open for Holland’s Spider-Man to eventually confront Tom Hardy’s Venom.

While it’s important to note that, in the comics, the two characters do actually share a deep and meaningful connection that doesn’t exist in the Marvel universe – the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse means that anything, including this, is possible.

Advert

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit screens on October 1.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today
News

Pre-Trial Hearing For Sex Assault Claim Against Prince Andrew To Be Held Today

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs
Music

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

Investigation After Letter From Parliament Containing Ecstasy Was Sent To Prisoner
News

Investigation After Letter From Parliament Containing Ecstasy Was Sent To Prisoner

Jackass’ Steve-O Reveals The Extreme Stunts Which Were Too Shocking To Air
Film and TV

Jackass’ Steve-O Reveals The Extreme Stunts Which Were Too Shocking To Air

Topics: Film and TV, Spider-Man, venom

Credits

IGN

  1. IGN

    Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Pushes PG-13 to the 'Very Limits'

 