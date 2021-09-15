Andy Serkis Addresses Venom Spider-Man Crossover After Incredible Let There Be Carnage Reaction

Sony Pictures Releasing

The director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis, has spoken out about a possible confrontation between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the symbiote.

While Sony Pictures technically owns the rights to Spider-Man and works by essentially renting him out to Marvel Studios, the web-slinger has yet to pop up in the shared Marvel movie universe. But is that all about to change?

Advert 10

Serkis, who has now taken over the Venom franchise, was asked by IGN about the possible appearance of Spider-Man in the series, and he’s finally shed some light on the speculation.

Sony Pictures Releasing

When asked about the two characters’ potential meeting, Serkis told the outlet: ‘Everyone wants to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man, personally, it’s not going to happen. I’m kidding. It’s going to happen, the question is when. We don’t want to rush it.’

Despite receiving a very mixed set of reviews from critics and audiences alike, Venom performed well at the box office back in 2018. This year will introduce the characters of Carnage and Shriek as we see the story progress.

Advert 10

While the confrontation between the two characters has not yet happened, Sony has previously dabbled in the layered multiverse with the box-office smash Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, leaving lots of possible avenues open for Holland’s Spider-Man to eventually confront Tom Hardy’s Venom.

While it’s important to note that, in the comics, the two characters do actually share a deep and meaningful connection that doesn’t exist in the Marvel universe – the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse means that anything, including this, is possible.

Advert 10

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit screens on October 1.