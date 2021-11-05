Angelina Jolie Speaks Out On Countries Banning Marvel’s Eternals For Gay Kissing Scene
Angelina Jolie has called out the apparent banning of Eternals’ gay kissing scene in some countries, branding them all as ‘ignorant’.
The film has reportedly been pulled from release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, over a scene that shows two men kissing.
Local censors from the countries allegedly requested that Disney make edits to the film, but upon the studio’s refusal, they decided to pull the Marvel film from release completely.
While the film is still listed as coming soon in the United Arab Emirates, it has been removed from the websites of the other countries, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is the first to feature a gay superhero, and shows a kissing scene between Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), and his on-screen husband, Ben (Haaz Sleiman). The pair are also shown as having a son.
Jolie, who stars as Thena, has since spoken out about how ‘sad’ she is for the countries who made such a call.
The star told News.com.au that she is ‘proud’ of ‘Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out’:
I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love.
How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.
The film’s director and Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, noted how she had been aware of the possible reactions to the scene.
She told IndieWire:
I don’t know all the details, but I do believe discussions were had and there’s a big desire for Marvel and myself – we talked about this – to not change the cut of the movie.
It is still officially illegal to be homosexual in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, and subsequently many films which feature LGBTQ+ issues have been previously pulled from release.
Even a one-line reference saw Pixar film, Onward, banned from the three locations, alongside Oman.
Eternals was released in the UK and US today, November 5.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
