Animaniacs Reboot Gets First Teaser On Show’s 27th Anniversary
The beloved and wacky Animaniacs characters are back in a new teaser released to celebrate the show’s 27th anniversary.
The series saw Yakko, Wakko, and Dot unleash chaos on the Warner Bros. lot and embark on weird and wonderful adventures alongside the iconic duo Pinky and the Brain.
Animaniacs originally ran from 1993 to 1998, but after more than two decades it’s now being rebooted by Hulu with the help of none other than Steven Spielberg.
Check out a teaser for the reboot below:
Hulu shared the teaser online with the caption ‘Happy Birthday Animaniacs’, with the video explaining that it had been ’25 + 2′ years since the ‘zany kids’ last took to the screen.
The tweet continued:
To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we’re giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work.
The original cast, including Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot) and Jess Harnell (Wakko), are returning to bring the characters to life once again, and Harnell assured that the new series will be ‘really really funny’ and a ‘great new endeavour’.
The teaser shows some sketches from the new show and the voice cast hard at work, giving fans a taste of what to expect when the series drops in a couple of months’ time.
Paulsen spoke to ComicBook about the reboot, where he explained that a good show relies on ‘a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they’re celebrities or not.’
He commented:
Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back, and so are Pinky and the Brain. Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters, and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it.
I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn’t mean that the show’s going to be a hit. You’ve got to have a good script.
Hulu is willing to spend the money on it… There will always be people who are going to be disappointed. But there was a man who was president, and a much greater human than I, who said, ‘You can’t please all the people all the time.’ He said it in a much bigger context than I, but the same is true in showbiz, you know?
Hulu ordered two new series of the show in 2018, and both series are set to consist of 13 episodes. With the first series arriving later this year, the second is expected to drop in 2021.
The Animaniacs reboot will be available to stream on Hulu from November 20.
