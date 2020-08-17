Animaniacs Reboot To Premiere On November 20, 2020
Calling all Animaniacs fans: get ready to be transported right back to your childhood because the reboot is coming sooner than we anticipated.
That’s right, folks. Hulu has announced its Animaniacs reboot, produced by none other than Steven Spielberg, will be arriving on November 20, 2020.
Not only that, but the streaming service hit us with a double whammy by confirming a second season would be coming in 2021. What a time to be alive!
Let’s face it, it’s been a long time coming, with news of the premiere date coming an entire two years after Hulu first handed the revival a two-season series order.
The new, updated version of the cartoon will see Warner siblings Yakko and Wakko and the Warner sister Dot returning to the big screen to wreak mayhem, with Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille all reprising their roles 27 years after it all began.
Joining the trio will be the iconic double act Pinky and the Brain, who will also be returning and getting ready to take over the world all over again – as confirmed by Paulsen earlier this year.
‘It’s impossible to quantify what a compliment that is [being asked to return to the show],’ Paulsen said at the time. ‘Moreover, to be able to do that again, with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and so are Pinky and the Brain.’
The actor continued:
Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters — and I get why the producers do it, I totally get it — but I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn’t mean that the show’s going to be a hit.
You’ve got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they’re celebrities or not.
Created in collaboration with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, the reboot will see the Animaniacs ‘wasting no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground,’ according to a press release for the show, as per NME.
Spielberg is returning to executive produce the series, alongside Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content. Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are also on board to exec produce, alongside Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer.
The Animaniacs reboot will be arriving on November 20.
