Animaniacs Take On Jurassic Park In Hilarious First Trailer Hulu

The very first look at the Animaniacs reboot sees the animated characters take on one of the most beloved action-adventure movies of all time, Jurassic Park.

The clip perfectly spoofs one of the most iconic moments of the film, when palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant and palaeobotanist Ellie Sattler sees the dinosaurs roaming around for the very first time.

However, in this take, the two scientists encounter a species of cartoon that’s been ‘extinct since 1998’. The familiar John Williams score begins to play as Yakko, Wakko and Dot appear on the horizon.

You can check out the hilarious first trailer for yourself below:

Produced by Steven Spielberg himself – who of course directed the very first Jurassic Park movie – this reboot will see Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille reprising their roles 27 years after it all began.

The Animaniacs reboot will be aired on Hulu from November 20.