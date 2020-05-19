Anna Kendrick Has New Appreciation For Sex Doll Owners After Filming With One

Well, I think during Dummy – which is about a sex doll for those who don’t know – it did give me a new appreciation for people who are owners of sex dolls.

Because it turns out that a sex doll is really heavy-lifting, way heavier than you think it’s going to be. So, I feel like there’s a level of commitment there to the people who enjoy sex dolls. No judgement here. So, I tip my cap to those people.