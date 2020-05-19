Anna Kendrick Has New Appreciation For Sex Doll Owners After Filming With One
Anna Kendrick has revealed she has a newfound appreciation for sex doll owners, saying she ‘tips her cap’ to them.
No, it’s not as random as it sounds. Starring in new TV show Dummy, in which Kendrick plays an aspiring writer who befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll, the 34-year-old actor had to get up close and personal with the toys in a way she hadn’t before.
The series sees Kendrick’s character embracing the sex doll – called Barbara – to heal herself, at her therapist’s suggestion, after initially feeling betrayed and that her boyfriend had ‘cheated’ on her with Barbs. So obviously, she had to spend a lot of time with said doll.
You can check out the trailer for the show below:
In a new interview with GMA Network, in which she also spoke about her new romantic comedy anthology TV series Love Life, Kendrick gave her reasons for her newfound respect for those who own sex dolls.
She explained:
Well, I think during Dummy – which is about a sex doll for those who don’t know – it did give me a new appreciation for people who are owners of sex dolls.
Because it turns out that a sex doll is really heavy-lifting, way heavier than you think it’s going to be. So, I feel like there’s a level of commitment there to the people who enjoy sex dolls. No judgement here. So, I tip my cap to those people.
Kendrick went on to say that the director of Dummy, Tricia Brock, also directed one of the episodes she stars in on Love Life. To be more specific, she directed the episode which opens with her character, Darby, using a sex toy.
She went on to say:
So, I was like, Tricia, you just like to have me doing something gross every time we work together.
And while she joked about having to do ‘gross’ things while filming, the actor did say she was grateful to have worked with such ‘talented’ people while shooting such ‘nerve-wracking’ scenes.
‘I was very grateful that every person that Darby dates on the show is like such a class act, such a good actor, such a professional,’ she said. ‘Because it was definitely weird to know we’re going to meet, and then immediately start filming. And within a week, we are going to be in bed pretending to have sex.’
Basically, Anna Kendrick judges nobody and respects everybody. What a queen.
