unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Anna Kendrick Has New Appreciation For Sex Doll Owners After Filming With One

by : Lucy Connolly on : 19 May 2020 16:08
Anna Kendrick Has New Appreciation For Sex Doll Owners After Filming With OneAnna Kendrick Has New Appreciation For Sex Doll Owners After Filming With OnePA Images

Anna Kendrick has revealed she has a newfound appreciation for sex doll owners, saying she ‘tips her cap’ to them.

Advert

No, it’s not as random as it sounds. Starring in new TV show Dummy, in which Kendrick plays an aspiring writer who befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll, the 34-year-old actor had to get up close and personal with the toys in a way she hadn’t before.

The series sees Kendrick’s character embracing the sex doll – called Barbara – to heal herself, at her therapist’s suggestion, after initially feeling betrayed and that her boyfriend had ‘cheated’ on her with Barbs. So obviously, she had to spend a lot of time with said doll.

You can check out the trailer for the show below:

Advert

In a new interview with GMA Network, in which she also spoke about her new romantic comedy anthology TV series Love Life, Kendrick gave her reasons for her newfound respect for those who own sex dolls.

She explained:

Well, I think during Dummy – which is about a sex doll for those who don’t know – it did give me a new appreciation for people who are owners of sex dolls.

Because it turns out that a sex doll is really heavy-lifting, way heavier than you think it’s going to be. So, I feel like there’s a level of commitment there to the people who enjoy sex dolls. No judgement here. So, I tip my cap to those people.

dummy anna kendrickdummy anna kendrickQuibi

Kendrick went on to say that the director of Dummy, Tricia Brock, also directed one of the episodes she stars in on Love Life. To be more specific, she directed the episode which opens with her character, Darby, using a sex toy.

She went on to say:

So, I was like, Tricia, you just like to have me doing something gross every time we work together.

And while she joked about having to do ‘gross’ things while filming, the actor did say she was grateful to have worked with such ‘talented’ people while shooting such ‘nerve-wracking’ scenes.

Advert

‘I was very grateful that every person that Darby dates on the show is like such a class act, such a good actor, such a professional,’ she said. ‘Because it was definitely weird to know we’re going to meet, and then immediately start filming. And within a week, we are going to be in bed pretending to have sex.’

anna kendrick sex doll dummyanna kendrick sex doll dummyQuibi

Basically, Anna Kendrick judges nobody and respects everybody. What a queen.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Film and TV, Anna Kendrick, Film, Sex and Relationships, sex dolls

Credits

GMA Network

  1. GMA Network

    Colin Farrell, Anna Kendrick and Jodie Comer on life, love, sex toys and COVID-19

 