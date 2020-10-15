Anne Hathaway Reveals Horrifying Transformation For The Witches Remake Warner Bros.

Anne Hathaway has revealed her creepy transformation for the role of the Grand High Witch in the remake of The Witches.

The actor dropped a sneak peek of her character on Instagram, questioning, ‘What has a witch ever done to you?’

A far cry from her previously more innocent roles in The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries, the clip shows Hathaway looking terrifying as she reveals sharp teeth in a wide, daunting grin.

The upcoming film, based on Roald Dahl’s book of the same name, tells the story of a young boy and his grandmother as they team up to fight an evil witch with a cunning plot to turn all the children in a fancy hotel into mice.

Hathaway will take on the role of the Grand High Witch after Anjelica Huston first brought it to life in the 1990s version of the film, while The Shape of Water’s Octavia Spencer plays the grandmother.

Comedian Chris Rock acts as narrator, and Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci plays the manager of the hotel where the witches hatch their evil plan.

The Witches was originally intended for release in cinemas, but Warner Bros. changed its plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now set to be released straight to Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms, where it will be made available to rent for 48 hours from October 26. Platforms are likely to include Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and the Google Play store.