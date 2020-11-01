Anne Hathaway Says Zoë Kravitz Is The ‘Perfect Choice’ For Catwoman
Anne Hathaway has hailed Zoë Kravitz as the ‘perfect choice’ for the part of Catwoman in the upcoming movie, The Batman.
Hathaway, 37, portrayed the feline anti-heroine in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and has left some pretty big paw prints to fill.
However, she appears to have no doubt that Kravitz – who has previously voiced Catwoman in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie – is more than up to the challenge ahead.
When asked what advice she had to pass down, during an interview with Collider, Hathaway said:
You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn’t need my advice.
The picture Hathaway appears to be referring to shows Kravitz, 31, standing on the steps of Liverpool’s St George’s Hall beside co-star John Turturro, who plays Carmine Falcone.
Kravitz looks extraordinarily chic in the on set picture, wearing a black leather coat with matching heeled boots and fascinator. It’s believed the photo was snapped during the shooting of a funeral scene, with extras seen to be playing mourners, Metro reports.
Hathaway continued:
If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it.
All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great!
And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.
Of course, Hathaway and Kravitz are far from the only actors to slip into that famed catsuit. The part of Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, has previously been portrayed by the likes of Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer.
In fact, Pfeiffer recently shared a throwback picture of herself in the role to mark Halloween, asking fans who her ‘most terrifying’ character has been so far.
Unfortunately for Berry, her turn in 2004’s Catwoman wasn’t quite as well received, earning her the woeful accolade of a Worst Actress Razzie.
The release date for The Batman has recently been moved from October 2021 to March 2022.
