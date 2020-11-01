Anne Hathaway Says Zoë Kravitz Is The ‘Perfect Choice’ For Catwoman

If I had any advice it would be literally don’t listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it.

All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that’s great!

And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you’re not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I’m so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice.