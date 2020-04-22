Ansel Elgort's NSFW Instagram Post Helps Raise Thousands For Coronavirus Relief PA/@ansel/Instagram

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort found a way to use nudity for the greater good, as he helped raise thousands of dollars to aid hospital workers all thanks to a steamy photo.

Unlike most of the rest of the world, the actor has apparently been able to resist the urge to eat everything in sight just to pass the time during quarantine, and as a result he’s managed to stay in pretty good shape.

Admittedly, that is something to be proud of in these trying times, when trips to the fridge are considered an exciting event and baking banana bread has become a daily occurrence.

So, naturally, Elgort decided to show off his body with an Instagram post that left very little to the imagination. The Fault In Our Stars actor shared a snap showing him standing in what appears to be an outdoor shower – very Hollywood – with only his hand covering his manhood.

Elgort implied there was more nude content where that came from, as he wrote:

OnlyFans LINK IN BIO.

For those who remain innocent and oblivious, OnlyFans is paid-for subscription service where users can find the kind of X-rated content that’s typically dubbed too explicit for Instagram. Users can also send direct messages to the content creators to ask for pictures or videos created on demand.

Check out Elgort’s post below:

Ansel Elgort raises money for hospital workers Ansel Elgort/Instagram Warning Graphic Image Click to reveal.

Elgort correctly predicted that hundreds, if not thousands, of his followers would jump at the chance to see more naked pictures of the star, so he directed them to his Instagram bio with the promise of fulfilling their fantasies.

Unfortunately for the thirsty followers out there, Elgort wasn’t actually offering nude content. Instead, a link on his bio led Instagram users to something much more wholesome; a GoFundMe page raising money to help hospital workers in Brooklyn, which had been set up by fellow actor Jeffrey Wright.

In a video later shared to his Instagram story, Elgort said his OnlyFans ruse had been worth it as it seemed like the page had received a lot of donations since he shared the steamy pic:

Money raised through the page funds restaurants in Brooklyn, which in turn enables them to provide at least 75-100 meals per day to those working on the frontlines of the health crisis. At the time of writing, April 22, the page has raised $210,961.

Elgort commented:

I just wanted to say thanks so much, look how much everybody’s raised. I don’t know how much is from the [Instagram] post, but it seems like a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. So thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it.

The actor went on to admit that Instagram had told him to remove the photo as the nudity violated its community guidelines, but he said he’d re-post a more appropriately cropped version in the future.

He also revealed his dad took the photo, which kind of makes the idea of more OnlyFans content seem a bit icky, but it was all for a good cause.

While there might be a few disappointed fans out there, Elgort’s scheme was definitely worth it. Frontline workers need all the aid we can offer, and if nudes are the way to do it then we can’t argue with that!