Ant And Dec Say They’ll ‘Launch An Inquiry’ Following Boris Johnson Party Scandal In Hilarious Segment

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 09 Dec 2021 08:58
Ant And Dec Say They'll 'Launch An Inquiry' Following Boris Johnson Party Scandal In Hilarious SegmentAlamy/ITV

Ant and Dec have made a dig at the British government following the leaked footage that revealed an alleged non-socially distanced party. 

Boris Johnson and the Conservative party have come under fire for recently revealed footage of government advisor, Allegra Stratton, who alluded to a possible Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year, which would have broken social distancing regulations.

And who else should take a jab at the government, but one of the British public’s favourite duos in a segment of I’m A Celeb

Could the show get any better? Apparently so.

Ant and Dec Jab At UK Government - AlamyAlamy

Barely able to keep themselves together, looking at the camera with their faces plastered into smirks, Ant and Dec went in on the government ‘trying to cover [the alleged party] up’, joking that it ‘would come back to bite them at some point’.

‘It might take a year, but it will happen,’ Dec said.

He continued:

The situation was as clear as day, we all watched the video of them getting the question wrong.

It was obvious what happened, even Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister, sorry, Danny Miller, on this one.

Dec concluded by telling viewers not to worry, and that the pair would ‘launch an inquiry or something, not that that will do anything’.

The post, captioned, ‘Honesty is always the best policy,’ has since amassed more than 300,000 views, 15,000 likes and 200 comments, with users flooding to the comments in support of the duo. One said, ‘Can we knight them if they get rid of Boris???’

Another wrote:

It says a lot about the state of this country (and none of it good) that Ant n Dec do a more effective job of holding the government to account than the British press.

A third commented, ‘Next time Keir is out of action can these two replace him on pmq’s. I would pay good money for that.’

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

