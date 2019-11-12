Ant & Dec Shocked To Discover They’re Related

ITV/PA Images

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are more like brothers than best friends; they bicker, hold each other to account, and best of all embarrass each other for the entire world to see on television.

And now it seems that while they might not be brothers exactly, they are distantly related… as proven on the latest episode of Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey.

The two Geordie pals were seen gasping in shock as they received the news in Monday night’s episode, the last of a two-part special, with the news making for a surprise ending nobody could have expected.

PA Images

At the end of their two-year journey to trace their family trees using DNA analysis and genealogy, Ant, 43, and Dec, 44, discovered they both carried the same DNA marker S660. That might not seem like that big of a deal, until you realise the only way you can share that is if you’re related.

The presenters and lifelong friends also found out they share the same Viking warrior descendant through their fathers’ bloodlines – with viewers branding the news ‘the best thing ever’.

The hosts were initially nervous to receive the results of their DNA tests, with Dec reading over the letter in an attempt to understand the results.

He read:

Ant, we’ve discovered your DNA into the deep past and you carry a unique DNA marker called S660. Dec, we’ve traced your DNA into the deep past, and have discovered you also carry the DNA marker S660.

ITV

The presenter seemed shocked by the news, exclaiming: ‘Oh my God! That’s really surprising,’ leading Ant to jokingly ask him if he was disappointed.

In an attempt to provide viewers with more of an insight into how this came to light, a genealogist explained: ‘There’s only one way to share a DNA marker – and that’s because you’re related.’

They continued:

Recently, a Viking age warrior’s skeleton was dug up in Dublin. He was in his late 20s, and died over 1,000 years ago. What’s amazing to me is that when his DNA was analysed, it was shown he carried the S660 marker – the same marker that Ant and Dec carry. This warrior is directly related to them, in the father line. He’s the first warrior we’ve ever found in the world with the S660.

ITV

Who’d have thought it? Not only are our favourite presenters related, but an ancient Viking warrior is responsible for their DNA being the same.

To be honest, I’m just waiting for them to incorporate the Viking into this year’s I’m A Celebrity trials in some way…

