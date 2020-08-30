Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Confirms Paul Rudd And Evangeline Lilly Will Share Equal Billing
The director of Ant-Man 3 has confirmed Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will share equal billing, calling the two actors ‘a partnership’ in the franchise.
Peyton Reed is set to direct the upcoming third movie, and described Lilly as ‘very, very important’ to the Marvel series. The pair received equal pay for Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Reed has confirmed this will also be the case for Ant-Man 3.
While many will think Captain Marvel was the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a female superhero in its title, Lilly’s character of The Wasp was actually the first following the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2018.
Speaking about Rudd and Lilly to Yahoo! Entertainment, Reed said:
They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie.
Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.
Reed’s comments come after there were rumours Lilly’s role in the upcoming film was jeopardised by her comments on social media about the ongoing pandemic.
Lilly had referred to the virus as a ‘respiratory flu’ in an Instagram post, and even suggested it could be part of a 2020 election hoax. The 41-year-old actor later apologised for her controversial comments.
As it stands, Ant-Man 3 is set for a 2022 release.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Ant-Man 3, Ant-man and The Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, Marvel, Paul Rudd, Peyton Reed