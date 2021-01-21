Anthony Hopkins Originally Thought Silence of the Lambs Was A 'Children's Story' Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs star Anthony Hopkins has admitted that he originally thought the iconic film was a ‘children’s story’.

Even people who haven’t seen the 1992 film would know that an Oscar-winning horror probably isn’t one for kids, and the knowledge that it features one serial killer who eats his victims and another who skins them really removes any remaining doubt.

Still, Hopkins had nothing but the title to go off when he first heard about the project, and with Shaun the Sheep and Peppa Pig proving the love for animals in kids’ shows, it’s easy enough to see why he thought a film referencing lambs would be for children.

Anthony Hopkins Silence of the Lambs Orion Pictures

Hopkins made the revelation during an appearance with his co-star Jodie Foster for Variety, in which the actor explained how he landed the role of Hannibal Lecter.

He recalled working on a play in London in 1989 when his agent got in touch to say he wanted to send him a script, explaining, ‘I said, ‘What is it?’ He said, ‘It’s called ‘Silence of the Lambs.’ I said ‘Is it a children’s story?”

Jodie Foster Silence of the Lambs Orion Pictures

The agent was quick to assure Hopkins that the screenplay was definitely not for kids, and went on to reveal Foster was already involved. Upon receiving the script, the actor said it was the ‘best part’ he’d ever read, and that he was sold after 10 pages.

Though Hopkins was ‘naturally nervous’ about playing the serial killer, he ultimately won an Oscar for the role. Its continued popularity throughout the years proves the film is one to watch, though its 18 age rating is definitely one to abide by.