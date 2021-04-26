Anthony Hopkins Wins First Oscar Since Silence Of The Lambs

PA Images/Lionsgate

Anthony Hopkins has won his first Oscar since his award for The Silence of the Lambs.

While undoubtedly an acclaimed actor, awards have never particularly favoured Hopkins when it comes to the big night. After taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, he’s never won since.

Until now, of course. After winning the BAFTA, Hopkins has won Best Actor for his heartbreaking turn in Florian Zeller’s The Father.

The 83-year-old Welsh actor emerged victorious over Steven Yeun for Minari, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank and Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman, who passed away late last year, was considered the favourite in the lead-up to the Oscars, winning the vast majority of prizes throughout awards season. However, similar to his co-star Olivia Colman for The Favourite, his BAFTA win was an indicator of an Oscar victory.

On playing the role, Hopkins told Deadline: ‘I am 83 now, so I’m at that dangerous age. It felt very second-nature to me. I don’t know why – maybe because I’ve been [in this business] a long time. It was such a wonderful part to play, but it was so easy because I guess I’m closer to it now.’

He added: ‘It was quite easy, really, because Florian’s play is remarkable, and Christopher Hampton’s script pulls it together like a map, so you just follow the course of the road. And then working with Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams – everyone – makes it really easy.’