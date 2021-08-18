Anthony Mackie Closes Deal To Lead Captain America 4

Disney+/PA Images

Anthony Mackie has officially closed a deal to carry the shield in Captain America 4.

Mackie first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, debuting as Sam Wilson/The Falcon. He’s since gone on to become a major figure in the franchise, fighting alongside Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and later starring in his own series with Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now, seven years after his first appearance, the actor is getting his own movie – and he’ll be wearing the stars and stripes.

Marvel Studios

As first reported by Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal to lead the next Captain America movie, the first since Civil War and the conclusion of the ‘Infinity Saga’ with Endgame. ‘The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in,’ the outlet wrote.

It’s currently unclear whether Stan will appear his the hero’s Disney+ partner-in-heroics, likely to become the White Wolf in the show’s second season. In the finale of the first season, Mackie finally took on the mantle of Captain America, coming after Steve handed him the shield and the US government’s first replacement with John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Disney+

When Captain America 4 was first announced, with Malcolm Spellman, the lead writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, shepherding its development, Mackie hadn’t heard a thing.

‘I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store… that’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on’,’ he told Entertainment Weekly. ‘What would be really bad is if the movie starts and I get blown out of the sky.’

There’s currently no release date for Captain America 4.

