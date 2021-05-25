Anti-Vaxxers Lash Out At Matthew Perry For Selling Vaccine T-Shirts

PA Images

Matthew Perry has drawn the ire of anti-vaxxers after promoting a T-shirt encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahead of the Friends reunion later this week, Perry took to Twitter to flog a new item for sale in his merchandise store: a T-shirt that reads, ‘Could I be any more vaccinated?’

While the general consensus would side with Perry and others wanting people to get their jabs in the fight against coronavirus, particularly as countries try to return to some form of normality, the vaccine cynics, sceptics and conspiracy theorists descended upon his social media post.

One Instagram user wrote: ‘Jesus. Just propaganda machines for life huh? That’s all celebs are anymore.’ Another commented: ‘Could this BE anymore of a turn off?’ Another wrote: ‘Don’t be that guy who tells people what to inject into them. Please.’

A fourth user wrote: ‘I’ll skip the shot. It really gets to me that all these celebrities push this issue and a lot of people do whatever because a celebrity said to. I’ll be smart and say no though. Just my opinion.’

If you go looking for them, there’s more complaints to be found. Fortunately, the majority of commenters have praised Perry for raising vaccine awareness and encouraging people to get their jabs.

One user wrote: ‘People asking Perry to not get profited from the pandemic, I have a question for you. Who is forcing you to buy anything? Just don’t. I think a few bucks from T-shirt sales wouldn’t matter to @MatthewPerry but it would mean a lot to people genuinely interested. Big fan, Perry.’

Another replied: ‘I’m baffled by how upset people are. I’m not and we lost people to covid in our family. I think it promotes vaccination which saves lives and helps let those around us know we’re vaccinated not anti mask when we’re ready to go maskless. All good messages.’

They added: ‘I’m seriously wondering if the people upset are actually anti vaxx and that’s the real reason why they are upset. It seems absurd to think anyone pro-vaccination could twist themselves into enough of a pretzel to be offended by this.’

A third commented: ‘I love this. I’ve been looking for a way that people know I’m vaccinated instead of looking at me like I’m on the FBI’s most wanted list. I don’t know why there is such a problem over this.’

Friends: The Reunion will air on Thursday, May 27 at 8pm on Sky One.

