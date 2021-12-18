Antiques Roadshow ‘Should Address UK’s Legacy Of Colonialism’, Oxford Professor Says

BBC/Alamy

An Oxford archaeologist has called on the Antiques Roadshow to address the ‘problematic’ history of colonial artefacts.

The comment comes after a historian on the show was ridiculed for saying a 200-year-old ring, valued at £2,000, had ‘somehow found its way’ to the UK from India.

Professor Dan Hicks, the curator of world archaeology at Oxford University’s Pitt Rivers Museum, jokingly tweeted ‘decolonise the Antiques Roadshow‘ after a jewellery expert analysing the Mughal ring questioned how it had ‘somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop here 200 years later’.

Hicks said he had been ‘disappointed’ to see the show ‘euphemistically dodge’ the legitimate question of the ring’s history and how it related to the legacy of the British Empire, claiming that it had not been fully explored compared to features on other, non-colonial, artefacts.

‘The BBC has a great opportunity to acknowledge the legacies of empire [and] show people how intimately bound up the global history of Britain is in the personal or the private collections of families and households across the country,’ Hicks said, per The Guardian.

‘We need to start looking at the ethics and histories of the many different ways – whether by purchase, exchange, missionary confiscations, violent looting, and archaeological excavation – that objects came to Britain.’

Hicks went on to claim Antiques Roadshow had prior form for failing to properly explore controversial artefacts in British possession, including featuring an example of the ‘Benin bronzes’, which were looted by British soldiers from West Africa in the late 19th century.

Alamy

In response to the claims, a BBC spokesperson said there was no available information for how the Mughal ring came to the UK.

‘Wherever possible, Antiques Roadshow explores the historical context of the items that are brought to the show by their owners. In this instance, as explained during the programme, the ring was found in a charity shop and there was no information about how it had come to be in the UK,’ they said.