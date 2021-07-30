Aquaman 2 Producer Says They Would Never Bow To ‘Pure Fan Pressure’ Amber Heard Petitions
Amber Heard will definitely appear in Aquaman 2, after a producer working on the film confirmed they would not be responding to petitions calling for her to be fired.
Over the past year, a social media campaign led by fans of Johnny Depp urged DC Comics and Warner Bros. to take action against Heard over allegations of abuse made by her former husband, with calls mounting in recent weeks as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom officially began shooting in London.
Now, one of the film’s producers has spoken out about the campaign, saying that despite those working on the film being aware of the controversy surrounding Heard’s involvement, they had zero intention of bowing to ‘pure fan pressure.’
Speaking during an appearance on the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, Peter Safran said:
I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.
One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it
Calls for Heard to be fired from her role as Mera first emerged last year when Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his libel trial against The Sun, during which a British judge found a series of claims of physical and verbal abuse cited in the newspaper against him were ‘substantially true’.
With Depp having filed a lawsuit claiming he was in fact the victim of abuse, his fans have accused Warner Bros – the studio behind both the Fantastic Beasts and DC Extended Universe films – of a double standard in allowing Heard to continue in her role.
A petition calling for her firing has received more than 2 million signatures, with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending regularly on Twitter as his fans aim to put pressure on the studio, however Safran’s comments would appear to put a firm end to any hopes for success Depp’s fans may have held.
Heard herself has previously spoken out on the campaign against her, telling Entertainment Weekly last November that ‘paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Amber Heard, Aquaman, DC Comics, Film, Johnny Depp