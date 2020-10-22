Arachnado, A Film About A Tornado Full Of Spiders, Gets First Trailer SCS Entertainment

There are some movie ideas which spark fears you didn’t even know you had. Arachnado is such a film.

Forcing me to imagine masses of huge, hairy – and no doubt dizzy – spiders being blown about in a tornado, Arachnado does for spiders what Sharknado did for sharks. Directed by Dustin Ferguson (Angry Asian Murder Hornets), this straight to home release movie will no doubt appeal to those who love low-budget, self-aware creature features.

Although details of the narrative haven’t been given, the newly released trailer gives us a fairly good idea of what the plot will hold. If you’re in any way squeamish about the idea of supernaturally large spiders being gusted in your face, it’s probably best to look away now.

You can watch the worryingly leggy trailer for yourself below:

In a similar vein to 2013 cult movie Sharknado, we see a seemingly ordinary day in America descend into chaos as the creatures are unleashed upon the town.

The scream-filled trailer begins with an ominously cheery radio weather announcement about cyclones, and goes on to show the arachnids dropping from the sky like the worst hailstones ever.

The cast includes Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death), Deborah Dutch (Hard to Die), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre) and Shawn C. Phillips (Ghost Shark).

Arachnado SCS Entertainment

Viewers will also see appearances from Sheri Davis (Angry Asian Murder Hornets), Jennifer Nangle (Malvolia: The Queen of Screams), Mike Ferguson (Death Squad), Cali June (Monster Force Zero), and Albie Robles (Stickman).

