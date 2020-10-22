unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Arachnado, A Film About A Tornado Full Of Spiders, Gets First Trailer

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Oct 2020 08:13
Arachnado, A Film About A Tornado Full Of Spiders, Gets First TrailerArachnado, A Film About A Tornado Full Of Spiders, Gets First TrailerSCS Entertainment

There are some movie ideas which spark fears you didn’t even know you had. Arachnado is such a film.

Forcing me to imagine masses of huge, hairy – and no doubt dizzy – spiders being blown about in a tornado, Arachnado does for spiders what Sharknado did for sharks. Directed by Dustin Ferguson (Angry Asian Murder Hornets), this straight to home release movie will no doubt appeal to those who love low-budget, self-aware creature features.

Advert

Although details of the narrative haven’t been given, the newly released trailer gives us a fairly good idea of what the plot will hold. If you’re in any way squeamish about the idea of supernaturally large spiders being gusted in your face, it’s probably best to look away now.

You can watch the worryingly leggy trailer for yourself below:

In a similar vein to 2013 cult movie Sharknado, we see a seemingly ordinary day in America descend into chaos as the creatures are unleashed upon the town.

Advert

Sorry, this content isn't available right now.

The scream-filled trailer begins with an ominously cheery radio weather announcement about cyclones, and goes on to show the arachnids dropping from the sky like the worst hailstones ever.

The cast includes Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death), Deborah Dutch (Hard to Die), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre) and Shawn C. Phillips (Ghost Shark).

ArachnadoArachnadoSCS Entertainment

Viewers will also see appearances from Sheri Davis (Angry Asian Murder Hornets), Jennifer Nangle (Malvolia: The Queen of Screams), Mike Ferguson (Death Squad), Cali June (Monster Force Zero), and Albie Robles (Stickman).

Advert

Arachnado will be made available to watch this Thanksgiving.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, spiders, Trailer

Credits

SoCal Cinema/YouTube

  1. SoCal Cinema/YouTube

    ARACHNADO Official Trailer (2020) Spider Tornado Movie HD

 