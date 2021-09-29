Archer Renewed For 13th Season Following Death Of Jessica Walter

FXX/Netflix

Archer will return for its 13th season, the announcement of which comes after the death of star Jessica Walter earlier this year.

Walter passed away in her sleep in March at the age of 80. The award-winning actor had an illustrious, unforgettable career, from roles in the likes of Play Misty for Me and The Flamingo Kid, her Emmy-nominated turns in Trapper John M.D. and Streets of San Francisco and, of course, her performance as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development.

She also starred in Archer, FX’s adult animated sitcom, as Malory, the director of the International Secret Intelligence Service.

Archer will officially return sometime in 2023 for its 13th season. Its 12th season is currently airing, which Walter had completed her voice recordings for prior to her death. The next season will further address her absence from the voice cast.

‘Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,’ Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX, told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favourite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.’

While it’s currently unclear how the writers will proceed with the character of Malory in the next season, an individual familiar with the show said it will be addressed before the end of season 12.