Armed Police Arrest Stalker Who Threatened To Murder Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer

PA Images

A French man has been arrested after sending threatening messages to Jodie Comer.

The Killing Eve star was sent the messages by a French national who said he’d come to England to ‘create carnage’ for the actor, and threatened to kill her.

Advert 10

Comer first reported the messages she and her family were receiving from the unnamed man back in June, sparking British police to get in touch with the French authorities.

PA Images

Since then, a 44-year-old man has been arrested. His home in the northern French city of Roubaix was raided by armed police last month, Mail Online reports.

A spokesman for Lille prosecutors said yesterday, August 3, ‘Following an official approach by the British authorities, a man was taken into custody for acts of harassment against an English actress.’

Advert 10

It’s believed the man who was arrested in connection to the investigation is currently on bail while the prosecutors and judicial police wait for the results of a medical examination.

The harassment started on social media before members of the actor’s family began to receive threats over email.

PA Images

A police source in Roubaix said there is ‘great concern’ surrounding the matter.

Advert 10

They continued:

Police here were first contacted by British police on June 30 and asked to make inquiries, before the arrest. The investigation involves threats and harassment made via social media and email to the actress Jodie Comer, and members of her family.

Technology experts were reportedly brought in to investigate the matter following the initial reports, and traced the source of the messages to Roubaix, France.

According to The Sun, Comer has been updated on the ongoing investigation throughout.

Advert 10

Comer had been extremely quiet on social media in recent weeks, thought to be as a result of the investigation. The Free Guy actor didn’t post between June 7 and July 20, breaking her radio silence to plug her upcoming movie, The Last Duel.

The film, set to debut in October, has an all-star cast and features the likes of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck.

Sharing the trailer to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, Comer wrote, ‘I feel so proud to share this. What a dream come true.’

Advert 10

Since returning to social media, Comer has limited her posts so that people can no longer comment on them.