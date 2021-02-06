unilad
Armie Hammer Dropped By Agent After ‘Leaked Cannibal Messages’

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Feb 2021 12:24
PA Images

Actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his agent after leaked messages claimed to show him describing himself as ‘100% a cannibal’.

The Call Me By Your Name star has denied the allegations made against him, but in the wake of the controversy has stepped away from a number of productions he was previously involved with, including Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding and more recently The Offer, a Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather.

In a statement about his decision to leave Shotgun Wedding, Hammer said he was ‘not responding to these bullsh*t claims’ but could not ‘in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic’ amid the ‘vicious and spurious online attacks’ against him.

Armie Hammer Dropped By Agent After 'Leaked Cannibal Messages'Armie Hammer Dropped By Agent After 'Leaked Cannibal Messages'PA

The actor added: ‘Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.’

Though the film company was said to have been standing by Hammer’s decision, both his agent and publicist have decided to distance themselves from him.

WME, which describes itself as a ‘global leader in entertainment, sports and fashion’, dropped the actor following the emergence of the allegations, while sources tell The Hollywood Reporter his personal publicist is also not currently working with him.

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer Over 'Fake' Cannibal Fetish AccusationsBella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer Over 'Fake' Cannibal Fetish AccusationsPA Images

The messages allegedly sent from Hammer were posted to the Instagram account @houseofeffie and claimed the actor told an unidentified woman that he wanted to ‘eat her’, adding: ‘F*ck. That’s scary to admit. I’ve never admitted that before.’

Following the release of the messages, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed he wanted to ‘break [her] rib and barbecue and eat it’.

The actor’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has not indicated that he spoke about anything relating to cannibalism with her during their relationship, but admitted she ‘didn’t realise how much [she] didn’t know’ in a statement released on Instagram.

