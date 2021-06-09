Armie Hammer Reportedly Seeks Treatment Amid Cannibalism And Rape Allegations

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment facility in light of various allegations made against him.

In recent weeks, Hammer has been accused of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence by some of his previous girlfriends, some also alleged Hammer expressed cannibalistic fantasies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into the claims.

The first person to speak out against the actor was his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who alleged in January that Hammer said he wanted to barbecue and eat her rib while the pair were in a relationship.

Hammer later described the claims as ‘bullsh*t’. In a statement to Variety at the time, he said, ‘I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me.’

He added that he’d no longer be going to the Dominican Republic to shoot a movie with Jennifer Lopez because he couldn’t ‘in good conscience now leave [his] children for 4 months to shoot a film.’

Then, in March, rape allegations were made. Despite denying the claims, the 34-year-old has now reportedly checked himself into a treatment facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

Sources told Vanity Fair Hammer was seen saying goodbye to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chalmers and their two children at Grand Cayman airport at the end of May. Chalmers currently resides in the Cayman Islands with the pair’s two children, Ford and Harper.

The facility Hammer checked himself into is reportedly in Florida; he’s said to have promised he’d do this after reaching out to Chalmers for help last month. The couple married in 2010, but announced that they were separating last summer. According to Vanity Fair, the actor checked in on May 31.

A source close to Hammer told the publication:

Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life – and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen, but that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.

Another source added, ‘This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.’

Both Chalmers and Hammer’s representatives are yet to comment on these reports.

