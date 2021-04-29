unilad
Armie Hammer’s Auntie Set To Share Family Secrets In Docuseries Amid Cannibalism And Rape Allegations

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Apr 2021 08:05
Armie Hammer's Auntie Set To Share Family Secrets In Docuseries After Cannibalism And Rape Allegations PA Images

Armie Hammer’s auntie has signed an exclusive deal to develop a docuseries on the Hammer family’s secrets.

The actor has been the source of controversy in recent months following allegations of cannibalism and rape. Reports first surfaced back in January when Hammer‘s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich likened him to Hannibal Lecter.

Since then, the Rebecca actor has been dropped by his agent and from several upcoming projects. He’s also being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman alleged that Hammer raped her.

Woman Claims Armie Hammer Violently Raped Her For Four HoursPA Images

However, this isn’t the first scandal the Hammer family has been hit with; there have been stories of manslaughter and sexual abuse, something that Casey Hammer will now discuss in a tell-all docuseries.

Casey Hammer recently signed a deal with Talos Films, reports Deadline, the production company behind Discovery+’s Queen of Meth and Disney+’s Family Reboot.

In the new series, Casey Hammer will address all the controversy her family has faced over the years, including the latest revelations about her nephew.

Armie HammerPA Images

She will also discuss Armie’s great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer, who was charged with manslaughter after the wife of a Russian diplomat died following an abortion he performed on her.

Meanwhile, Julian Hammer, the son of American business owner Armand Hammer, who was known for his association with Occidental Petroleum, allegedly murdered a man in his LA home over a gambling debt.

In more recent years, Casey Hammer released a book named Surviving My Birthright, where she alleged she had been sexually abused by Julian as a child and that he was abusive towards other family members as well.

PA PA Images

In the wake of the news of the docuseries, Talo Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs issued a statement saying:

The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.

Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned.

‘With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear,’ they concluded.

A release date for the docuseries is yet to be given.

