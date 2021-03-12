Armie Hammer’s ‘Fearful’ Ex-Wife Reportedly Compared Him To Serial Killer Ted Bundy

PA Images/Netflix

Amid disturbing accusations against Armie Hammer, his ‘fearful’ ex-wife reportedly compared him to infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

At the start of the year, screenshots of messages alleged to be from The Social Network actor circulated online, showing alarming conversations about cannibalism, blood play, emotional abuse and other sexual fantasies.

The impact on Hammer’s life was fairly immediate; he left a film with Jennifer Lopez, as well as a series about the making of The Godfather, and his agency dropped him. He called the claims ‘bullsh*t’, but hasn’t made a statement since.

PA Images

A new piece from Vanity Fair chronicles the alleged scandal as it continues to unravel, featuring interviews with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, as well as shared comments from his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, who filed for divorce in July last year.

As the pair go through divorce proceedings and a custody battle, one person close to the family said: ‘I want to tell her to be careful. I hope she can just get off [the Cayman Islands] soon.’

The article explains: ‘She’s been joking to friends that the only thing that makes sense to her, looking back on her marriage since the allegations surfaced, is the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy – Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.’

Chambers earlier responded to the allegations against Hammer on Instagram, writing: ‘For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.’

She added: ‘I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.’

A source close to Chambers told the publication: ‘The internet is forever, and it kills her that one day her children will see how brazen their father has been, not only with his casual dating and drug use, but with these deeply disturbing allegations.’

PA Images

Lorenze explained how she broke up with Hammer after ‘he started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t. He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things.’

Vucekovich, who earlier likened him to Hannibal Lecter, also alleged: ‘One of the most shocking things, that I realised he did to other women, is he says that he never tied up a human being before, only mannequins. I remember thinking, like, that’s got to be true because that’s the weirdest f*cking thing I’ve ever heard.’

