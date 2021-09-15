Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito To Return In Twins Sequel

Universal/PA Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are set to return for the long-awaited sequel to Twins, alongside Tracy Morgan.

Thirty-three years after Twins was released, Triplets, directed and produced by Ivan Reitman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, is finally moving forward after the trio enlisted comedian Morgan to play a third and long-lost triplet brother of Julian (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito).

The original 1988 comedy classic box-office hit, which generated $216 million global gross, was the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year of its release.

Reitman revealed in an interview with Deadline that the inspiration for a potential Twins sequel was sparked from Eddie Murphy meeting Schwarzenegger.

He told the publication, ‘It was, ‘[Murphy] should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy’. We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily.’

The director added, ‘And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him.’

Reitman revealed the film’s premise, explaining, ‘Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings.’

The director added, ‘They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along.’

After commenting on the humorous relationship the characters share, saying, ‘These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other,’ Reitman told the news outlet, ‘I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun.’