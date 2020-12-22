Arnold Schwarzenegger Crashes Kindergarten Cop 30th Anniversary Reunion Yahoo! Entertainment/Universal Pictures

He’s no party pooper! Arnold Schwarzenegger made a surprise appearance for the Kindergarten Cop 30th anniversary reunion.

The year was 1990. Schwarzenegger was a Hollywood giant, having starred in The Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, Commando, The Running Man, Predator, Twins and Total Recall.

The strongman-turned-actor was starting to stretch his wings when it came to performances, regardless of success. Then came Kindergarten Cop, the perfect vehicle to carry Arnie into an iconic family comedy. For the last time, it’s not a tumour!

Check out Schwarzenegger’s appearance in the reunion below:

Ivan Reitman’s film starred Schwarzenegger as Detective John Kimble, with an assignment forcing him to go undercover as an Oregon kindergarten teacher. Forget T-1000s or Predators, he had to go up against a classroom of rowdy six-year-olds.

Yahoo Entertainment organised a small reunion for the film’s 30th birthday, with Christian Cousins, Miko Hughes, Krystle and Tiffany Mataras, Brian Wagner and Adam Wylie all appearing.

Around 35 minutes into the conversation, Schwarzenegger dropped into the chat with barely any warning. Naturally, his co-stars were absolutely thrilled to see him as he caught up with the grown-up kids. ‘Are you serious? I would have never expected this,’ Hughes said.

Kindergarten Cop Reunion Yahoo Entertainment

Kindergarten Cop was a major success, grossing more than $200 million at the box office. Schwarzenegger said: ‘Without any doubt, it was the performance of you kids that really made this movie. That’s what made it endearing. That’s what made it successful, and people wanted to watch it over and over again.’

Talking about the immortal ‘it’s not a tumour’ line, he explained:

There were certain lines that, because of my accent, the kids were laughing. So I [was] just screaming, ‘It’s not a tumour, it’s not a tumour at all!’ and the kids would be laughing instead of being scared. Ivan told me: ‘If the kids are laughing at the way you sound, then I think the audience will laugh, too.’ And this is exactly what happened.

Schwarzenegger shot the film not long after having his first child Katherine with then-wife Maria Shriver. He now has five children. ‘It was a warm-up for my kids. By hanging out with you guys between the breaks and talking to you guys and all that, this movie really helped me become a better parent myself. It really helped me raise my kids,’ he said.

He also promised to organise a full, in-person reunion when it’s safe to do so. ‘We’ll have it at my house, we’ll get together and have a party and get the gossip going! I want all the details about how you got here from 30 years ago. I’m proud of all of you, so keep up the good work,’ he told them.